POLSON — Drivers may find delays Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 93 in Lake County.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a cement truck has spilled its load between mile markers 67 and 69.

The incident happened six miles north of Polson.

There are several first responders on the scene.

People who drove through the area and whose vehicle was damaged are asked to contact the MHP at 406-841-7022.