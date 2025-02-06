Water advisory issued for Charlo residents due to manganese

CHARLO — Some Lake County residents are being advised to not drink their water.

Charlo residents recently received a letter about high levels of manganese in the water that were found during routine water testing.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards recommend no consumption over .3 milligrams but current levels in Charlo are nearly .16 milligrams.

Charlo officials stress it's not an emergency. Manganese is an essential nutrient but too much is a health concern. Charlo's water is safe for bathing or doing dishes but people should avoid drinking it. Users also should not boil the water.

Call 406-644-2524 for additional information.