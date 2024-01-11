Western Montana school closures and delays for January 12, 2024
MISSOULA — The bitter cold and winter weather that is expected to impact Montana has prompted some schools to close or delay the start of classes on Friday, January 12, 2024.
Sanders County
- Trout Creek School: no school or activities.
Flathead County
- Marion School District: Two hour delay. School will start at 10 a.m.
