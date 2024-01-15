Watch Now
Western Montana school closures and delays for January 15, 2024

Posted at 5:15 PM, Jan 14, 2024
WESTERN MONTANA — With Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday a lot of schools are off for the holiday. For those that remain open there are closures and weather delays due to the continuation of this winter freeze.

Missoula County

  • Missoula County Public Schools: Closed For MLK Day

Ravalli County

  • Corvallis School District: Closed For MLK Day
  • Darby School District: Closed For MLK Day
  • Florence-Carlton School District: Closed For MLK Day
  • Hamilton School District: Closed For MLK Day

Sanders County

  • Dixon School District: Closed For MLK Day
  • Plains Public Schools: Closed due to weather

Check back for updates.

