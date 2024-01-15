Western Montana school closures and delays for January 15, 2024

WESTERN MONTANA — With Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday a lot of schools are off for the holiday. For those that remain open there are closures and weather delays due to the continuation of this winter freeze.
Missoula County
- Missoula County Public Schools: Closed For MLK Day
Ravalli County
- Corvallis School District: Closed For MLK Day
- Darby School District: Closed For MLK Day
- Florence-Carlton School District: Closed For MLK Day
- Hamilton School District: Closed For MLK Day
Sanders County
- Dixon School District: Closed For MLK Day
- Plains Public Schools: Closed due to weather
Check back for updates.