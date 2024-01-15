Western Montana school closures and delays for January 15, 2024

WESTERN MONTANA — With Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday a lot of schools are off for the holiday. For those that remain open there are closures and weather delays due to the continuation of this winter freeze.

Missoula County



Missoula County Public Schools: Closed For MLK Day

Ravalli County



Corvallis School District: Closed For MLK Day

Darby School District: Closed For MLK Day

Florence-Carlton School District: Closed For MLK Day

Hamilton School District: Closed For MLK Day

Sanders County



Dixon School District: Closed For MLK Day

Plains Public Schools: Closed due to weather

Check back for updates.