Western Montana school closures and delays for Thursday

WESTERN MONTANA — Due to the severe winter storm in the forecast for all of Western Montana, many school districts will be closed or delayed Thursday, January 6.

Below are the schools that will be closed on Thursday:

-Superior School District

-Alberton School District

-Woodman Elementary school

Below are the schools that are delayed on Thursday:

-Dixon school will be on a two-hour delay. Students should arrive at 10:10 am. The bus will run the route two hours later. If you need help getting your student to school, please call Shawna at 406-246-3566 or Mrs. Anderson at 406-360-7670.

-Valley Christian school two-hour delay

