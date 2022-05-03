Person of interest ID'd in threat that closed schools in Hot Springs

UPDATE: 11:00 a.m. - May 3, 2022

HOT SPRINGS - The Hot Springs Police Department reports they have identified a person of interest in connection with a social media threat that canceled Tuesday classes.

Police tell MTN News there is no threat to the public and an investigation is continuing.

There is no word yet on when classes will resume.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report

(first report: 7:24 a.m. - May 3, 2022)

A threat made via social media has prompted Hot Springs Public Schools to cancel classes on Tuesday.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are continuing to investigate the threat.

The Hot Springs Police Department noted in a social media post that "appropriate safety measures are underway."

School officials say that staff and students should not report to school.

All after-school activities have also been canceled for Tuesday.

We will additional information as it becomes available.

