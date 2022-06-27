Volunteers keep Missoula Marathon running smoothly

MISSOULA — Each year, about 1.1 million people compete in marathons. Still, the 26.2 miles require months of training, physical, and mental endurance.

The Missoula Marathon can claim 4,000 of these running fanatics. For Marathon volunteer Sean Minnix, that’s quite the feat.

“It’s insane, I can’t believe that many people wanna get up at 5:30 to go run,” said the Missoulian.

Even with training and discipline, runners need an extra oomph in order to reach the finish line. That’s where Minnix and the other 700 Marathon volunteers come into play.

Standing at the 19 mile mark, Minnix cheers for those running through.

“Missoula’s been great to me so I have to give back a little bit,” said Minnix.

Just yards away, fellow volunteer Beni Bomaye told MTN News that he couldn’t see himself running a marathon, but boosting the morale is right in his wheelhouse.

In between shouts and clapping, he explained their responsibilities during the race.

“We’re here at mile 19 and we're just handing out water right now and picking up the cups that they throw down.”

At the hydration station, other volunteers fill cups with the 320 gallons of water they’ve been given. As runners zip by, many thank the volunteers for their efforts.

“They know that it means a lot to give up your time to help out,” said Bomaye. “It feels good to be appreciated.”