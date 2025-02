MISSOULA — Expected winter weather has prompted Alberton Schools to cancel class for Tuesday, Feb. 4.

"Due to the potential for emergency situations, school will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, 2/4. Administration will reevaluate for Wednesday if storm persists and or plows cannot open the roads for safe travel. We will communicate with you in a timely manner. Thank you and stay safe," a statement sent to parents and students on Monday reads.

Check back for updates.