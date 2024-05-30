Ticketmaster customers had personal info, credit card numbers hacked, reports say

Authorities are investigating a massive global hacking incident involving Ticketmaster, as customers' personal information made its way to the dark web, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

According to the report, Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed it's "Working with Ticketmaster to understand the incident." The report comes as industry publication CyberDaily said that hacking group ShinyHunters sold the data for $500,000 on the dark web.

The outlet said that hacked data includes hashed credit card numbers, the last four digits of credit cards, credit card expiration dates in addition to names, addresses and phone numbers. The outlet said over 500 million customers were impacted by the data breach.

Ticketmaster has not responded to Scripps News' inquiry about the incident.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, all 50 states have various laws requiring businesses to notify customers when their personal information has been breached. Those states, however, have different requirements on how long they have to report such breaches.

Ticketmaster has been involved in hacking scandals in the past. In 2020, the Department of Justice fined Ticketmaster $10 million for repeatedly accessing the computer systems of a competitor without authorization.

The DOJ said that "Ticketmaster’s employees brazenly held a division-wide ‘summit’ at which the stolen passwords were used to access the victim company’s computers."