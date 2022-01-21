Montana State's Darian White eclipses 1000 points in win over NAU

BOZEMAN — (Editor's note: Montana State Press Release)

Montana State junior point-guard Darian White connected on a left hand floater in the paint as time expired in the third quarter to become the 26th Bobcat in the history of MSU women’s basketball to surpass the 1,000 point milestone. White’s double figure effort was just one of five for the Bobcats as MSU defeated Northern Arizona 88-73 on Thursday night in Worthington Arena.

“Darian is a special kid and a special talent,” said Ellen Kreighbaum Women’s Basketball Coach Tricia Binford. “To hit that milestone midway through her junior year is a pretty amazing accomplishment. There is so much left to her career and we’re really super proud of her. She impacts our team in more ways than 1,000 points.”

Montana State’s (9-8, 4-2) balanced effort kept Northern Arizona (7-7, 4-2) at bay as the Bobcats found points in the paint and from beyond the arc. MSU scored 30 points in the lane and hit 10 3-pointers. The Bobcats held a 47-39 advantage at intermission after closing out the second quarter on 12-7 run capped by two Gabby Mocchi free throws.

“We’re keeping the game plan simple, and our kids are really executing and not overthinking,” Binford said. “We’re taking the right shots and making the right plays.”

MSU came out of halftime shooting 50% from the field and didn’t allow NAU closer than five points. A 10-2 run midway through the third frame gave the Bobcats a 66-52 lead on a Leia Bettie put back off an offensive rebound with two minutes, 53 seconds left in the quarter.

The Bobcats took their largest lead at 87-71 with 51 seconds remaining in the contest as White capped a stellar night with a layin.

“It’s been huge to be at home,” Binford said. “We’re in a rhythm now that we were missing a little bit earlier. I think we’re playing with a lot more energy. We’re playing with a lot more heart and passion and it’s showing.

“We’ve been playing a little faster pace and tempo and that’s a traditional Montana State style,” Binford added. “We’ve got some things that continue need cleaning up. Obviously, we don’t want to give up 73 points. NAU is a hard match up and there’s a reason they lead the conference in points.”

White led MSU with 16 points, while Katelynn Limardo added 15, Beattie 14, Kola Bad Bear 13, and Madison Jackson 10. For the second consecutive game, Bad Bear scored all 13 points in the second half.

“The bench contributions and the balance across the board has been great,” Binford said. “We can go with anybody, and when their name is getting called, they’re going in and having a great impact.”

The Bobcats also got the job done under the boards, out-rebounding the Lumberjacks 47-29. MSU split its rebounds evenly posting 23 offensive boards and 24 on the defensive end. Beattie and White led MSU with eight and seven, respectively.

“Rotating our kids and playing a deeper bench to have the legs and lungs and the energy has really impacted our rebounding ability,” Binford said. “I think having Maddy Jackson back in the line-up gets us one deeper in the guard rotation and that’s been tremendous.”

For the game, MSU shot 41.4% from the field and converted 10 of 22 from long distance. The Bobcats also went 20 of 24 at the line.

NAU was paced by Khiarica Rasheed with 16 points and five rebounds.

MSU hosts Portland State on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Worthington Arena.