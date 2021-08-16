Run Wild Missoula names Trisha Drobeck as Executive Director, Race Director for Missoula Marathon

MISSOULA — A familiar face has taken over Run Wild Missoula and the Missoula Marathon.

RWM announced that four-time Missoula Marathon winner Trisha Drobeck has been named Executive Director by the organization. Drobeck will also serve as the Race Director for RWM and the Missoula Marathon.

Drobeck currently holds the record for the women's open marathon when she clocked a 2 hour, 46 minute and 54 second Missoula Marathon win in 2015. She currently holds the top three times ever achieved in the women's open marathon. She won the marathon in 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016 and took second in 2018.

"After a lengthy and exhaustive search, the Run Wild Missoula Board of Directors is pleased to announce our next Executive Director will be Trisha Drobeck," Run Wild Missoula said in a statement on Facebook. "Trisha is a long-time club member with a deep passion for the sport of running and the Missoula community. She will be starting with RWM on Sept. 7. If you see her out in the community, please be sure to congratulate her! We are excited for RWM's next chapter with Trisha at the helm."

With her new position, Drobeck follows in the footsteps of Tony Banovich who died last October.

The Missoula Marathon has been virtual the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the marathon saw over 1,500 people participate virtually.