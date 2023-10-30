Watch Now
Whitefish girls top rival Columbia Falls for first State A soccer title since 2006

Posted at 9:53 AM, Oct 30, 2023
WHITEFISH — After a runner-up finish in 2022, the Whitefish girls soccer team is atop Class A in 2023.

The Bulldogs handled rival Columbia Falls for a 3-1 win Saturday, clinching the school's third state championship in program history and first since 2006.

Olivia Genovese found the back of the net off a corner kick with seven minutes to play in the first half to give Whitefish a 1-0 lead. Moments later, Isabelle Cook knocked one into the bottom left corner to push the Bulldogs' lead to 2-0 at intermission.

Delaney Smith extended Whitefish's lead to 3-0 early in the second half, driving home a goal from just inside the box.

The Bulldog defense held strong from there, preserving the clean sheet until just 5 minutes remained. Josie Harris scored for Columbia Falls, but it was too little too late for the Wildkats, as Whitefish put the finishing touches on a 13-2-0 season.

Columbia Falls finished the season 12-2-2, with both losses coming against Whitefish.

