Steve Irwin’s son Robert was a picture-perfect Ken on Halloween

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Barbie and Ken were among the most popular Halloween costumes this year. So OK, Robert Irwin’s choice of getups might not have been the most original. But after seeing him do his best Ryan Gosling impression, we have to admit we can’t see him as anything else.

After seeing the post on Irwin’s social media, most onlookers agreed. No, that is not Gosling and his co-star Margot Robbie from the blockbuster “Barbie” movie. It’s Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve “Crocodile Hunter” Irwin himself, putting out maximum Kenergy with his girlfriend Rorie Buckey (a niece of the late actor Heath Ledger) as Barbie.

Can you feel the kenergy? pic.twitter.com/J7mhtxG4ZK — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) October 30, 2023

They’ve been spotted in public together since late last year, but they made their relationship Hollywood-official when they walked the red carpet together in July for the “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere. Buckey is currently studying physiotherapy in Australia, and Robert Irwin is following in his father’s footsteps, doing conservation work and caring for animals at the Australia Zoo.

Looks-wise, Robert gets a lot of comparisons to his fresh-faced, constantly smiling dad. But now that he’s done up in Ken’s denim outfit from the Barbie film, we can see that he kind of looks like Gosling as well. It’s really not fair, genetically speaking. If you have any doubts yourself, watch Robert on TikTok (@robertirwin) doing his take on that famous “I’m Just Ken” musical number.

We especially love the comments on that last one. Irwin clearly reminds @darthzabrak of another celebrity (“i hope Robert goes into acting, he could easily be the next Thor.”) “His job is environment,” quips @misshollman.

It’s great to see cheeky celebs like Irwin and Buckey keeping Barbie Fever alive, as if Halloween hadn’t done its part already. Their original costume post has racked up 520,000 likes already, and if it gets any more popular, Mattel will have no choice but to put out a Zookeeper Ken.

