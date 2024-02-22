Big Sky Blend: Bitterroot Furniture & Mattress Gallery is fun!

Buying new furniture or a mattress can be a daunting task... but at Bitterroot Furniture & Mattress Gallery, they sure make it fun! And that's exactly what owners Mark & Gayle Brintnall want!

With a 15,000 square foot showroom that's constantly changing, they have a million and a half dollars worth of inventory ready to go in their warehouse alone!

If you're in the market for new colors, new lines, or just some great fashion that's coming in, you'll want to check them out in person at 223 Pinckney St. in Hamilton. You can also chat by calling (406) 363-1943 or visit them online here!

Remember, "drive a little, save a lot"!

