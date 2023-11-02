Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane of US-93 blocked due to crash near Happy Valley

MTN News
Posted at 2023-11-02T07:05:15-0600
and last updated 2023-11-02 09:07:52-04

HAPPY VALLEY — One lane of US-93 is blocked this morning due to a two-car crash.

MDT is reporting the incident on their 511 road condition webpage. https://www.511mt.net/#&zoom=7.340481781636746&lon=-113.36519373951307&lat=47.03575268190406&road-cond&events&rwis

The lane is blocked in the northbound direction towards Whitefish, with the traffic incident itself right around Happy Valley at MP 123.6.

Roads are snow-covered in this area this morning. Overall, road conditions should improve through the day as snow ends and rain begins.

