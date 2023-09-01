'TRUMP WON' ex-Proud Boys member yells, gets 10 years for Jan. 6 riot

Dominic Pezzola, a former member of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys, who broke a window during the initial breach of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.

Pezzola now stands as the third member of the group to receive one of the lengthier sentences from U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly for their Jan. 6 actions, following Zachary Rehl, who was sentenced late Thursday to 15 years, and Joseph Biggs, who was sentenced to 17 years.

All three were found guilty of seditious conspiracy after their involvement in a plot to overthrow the government, when they led an attack aimed at obstructing the peaceful transition of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden following the 2020 presidential election.

As he was escorted out of the courtroom following his sentencing, Pezzola turned, raised a clenched fist, and exclaimed, "TRUMP WON!"

During the insurrection, Pezzola grabbed a police officer's shield and smashed a window with it, allowing rioters inside the Capitol. He also recorded a "celebratory video" with a cigar in the building, according to prosecutors.

"The reality is you smashed that window in and let people begin to stream into the Capitol building and threaten the lives of our lawmakers," the judge told Pezzola, according to the Associated Press. "It’s not something that I ever dreamed I would have seen in our country."

Prosecutors had originally asked for 20 years in prison, while defense attorneys had asked for just five years.

