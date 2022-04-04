UPDATE: Standoff with law enforcement continues in Missoula

UPDATE: 9:22 a.m. - April 4, 2022

MISSOULA - Law enforcement remains on the scene of an incident on the 700 block of Howell Street in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold reports officers responded to a “Shots Heard Call” at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday.

MTN News

According to a news release, officers remained set up a perimeter following initial information and observations from the scene.

Negotiators are on the scene and Arnold says the Missoula Police SWAT team has been requested to respond.

(first report: 8:40 a.m. - April 4, 2022)

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Numerous law enforcement units are on the scene.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

