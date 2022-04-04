Watch
UPDATE: Standoff with law enforcement continues in Missoula

James Dobson/MTN News
The Missoula Police Department on the scene of an incident in the 700 block of Howell Street on April 4, 2022.
Posted at 8:40 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 11:35:08-04

UPDATE: 9:22 a.m. - April 4, 2022

MISSOULA - Law enforcement remains on the scene of an incident on the 700 block of Howell Street in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold reports officers responded to a “Shots Heard Call” at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday.

According to a news release, officers remained set up a perimeter following initial information and observations from the scene.

Negotiators are on the scene and Arnold says the Missoula Police SWAT team has been requested to respond.  

(first report: 8:40 a.m. - April 4, 2022)

The Missoula Police Department is on the scene of an incident in the area of the 700 block of Howell Street.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Numerous law enforcement units are on the scene.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

