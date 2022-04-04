Standoff with law enforcement ends in Missoula

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. - April 4, 2022

MISSOULA - The standoff with law enforcement that began at 5 a.m. Monday on Howell Street in Missoula has ended.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold reported at 1:47 p.m. that "the individual has been taken into custody."

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

"We are grateful for the outcome of this incident and the safe result. These scenes take a lot of resources and collaboration," a social media post notes.

(second report: 9:22 a.m. - April 4, 2022

MISSOULA - Law enforcement remains on the scene of an incident on the 700 block of Howell Street in Missoula.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold reports officers responded to a “Shots Heard Call” at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday.

Below is a video update provided by Arnold at 12:35 p.m. on Monday:

According to a news release, officers remained set up a perimeter following initial information and observations from the scene.

Negotiators are on the scene and Arnold says the Missoula Police SWAT is currently on the scene.

"The scene is contained to the area," according to Arnold.

The public is being asked to avoid the 700 block of Howell Street as well as the surrounding area.

A Reverse 9-1-1 message was sent to area residents with Arnold explaining that some people were asked to leave their homes while others were advised to stay inside their residences.

(first report: 8:40 a.m. - April 4, 2022)

The Missoula Police Department is on the scene of an incident in the area of the 700 block of Howell Street.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Numerous law enforcement units are on the scene.

