UPDATED INFO: Police searching for Hamilton jail escapee

HAMILTON - Authorities are looking for a man who escaped from custody in Hamilton early Monday morning.

Clint Gary Nickerson, 50, escaped at approximately 1:40 a.m. and was seen in the Hamilton area wearing orange pants and no shirt. He is described as being 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has a shaved head, a white beard, and no teeth.

Authorities say Nickerson is believed to have stolen a shirt and hat from a nearby business. The shirt is believed to be an Army green short-sleeved button-up shirt. The hat is possibly a gardener/sunshade hat of unknown color.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office reports Nickerson was originally being held on several charges including Burglary, and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs/Paraphernalia. Bond had been set at $10,000.

Ravalli County Sheriff's Office

Nickerson — who is believed to be in the Hamilton and/or Corvallis areas — should not be approached. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office at 406-363-3033.

“At this point, our main focus is to get Nickerson into custody, we ask anyone with information to contact us in order to arrest him as soon as possible,” Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said.

He added that anyone who aids or helps Nickerson will also be charged will “applicable felony charges.”

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is looking into the circumstances surrounding the escape. Nickerson is now also facing a felony escape charge.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details as well an additional photo.