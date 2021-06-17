A Beautiful June Day Ahead

MISSOULA — Happy Thursday!

As expected, it was a pleasant day across the region as western Montana is under the influence of a ridge of high pressure. Our westerly breeze held temperatures in the 70s during the afternoon hours and that came under a beautiful, sunny sky. As we look ahead over the next several days, we will continue to see pleasant weather conditions across the area. Temperatures will fluctuate a bit over the next seven days, but the constant theme will be generally clear to mostly clear and dry conditions. The one exception will come this weekend.For Thursday, expect a sunny sky from start to finish. Overnight lows will range from the lower 40s to lower 50s with afternoon highs warming into the middle 70s to lower 80s. Look for a light wind out of the west.Friday is expected to be very warm. A southwesterly flow will warm temperatures well into the 80s with a few locations hitting the lower 90s. We’ll see a sunny to mostly sunny sky all day long.For the weekend, look for a sunny start on Saturday with clouds increasing as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Most of western Montana will see an opportunity for showers and thunderstorms from late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday as a disturbance will pass through the area. Look for afternoon highs to warm into the mid 70s to lower 80s on Saturday. On Sunday, we’ll see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with temperatures warming into the lower to mid 70s. Next week will bring mostly sunny to sunny conditions on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and low 80s on Monday and mid to upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.Have a terrific Thursday!

