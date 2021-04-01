Weather Forecast: Fantastic Friday on the way

MISSOULA — Our first day of April has been a lovely one across all of western Montana.

Our sunny sky and building upper-level ridge has allowed temperatures to warm quickly through the morning and early afternoon hours.

We’re expecting highs to reach the lower to middle 60s.

Looking ahead into the next several days, we see little change in our weather pattern through the weekend, which sets us up nicely for a beautiful Easter weekend.

We’ll continue to see more sun than clouds on Friday. We’ll start the day with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

Temperatures will warm nicely, with most towns reaching the lower to middle 60s by the mid to late afternoon hours.

Saturday and Sunday will bring two of the nicest days we’ve seen so far this season. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a light breeze out of the west.

Afternoon highs will climb into the middle to upper 60s. Sunday will bring more sun than clouds with highs a degree or two shy of what Saturday will bring.

This will mean highs reaching the lower to middle 60s.

We’ll see a shift in our weather pattern heading into the beginning of next week, but it doesn’t appear to be a dramatic shift.

Low pressure off the Pacific coast will move inland and this will bring cooler temperatures, with better chances of precipitation.

Monday is still expected to be generally dry, with a few locations seeing a raindrop or two. A cooler northwesterly breeze will mean highs will reach the middle to upper 50s.

Monday night through Tuesday night appear to bring the best chance of showers.

The highs will range from the lower to middle 50s on Tuesday with scattered showers under a party to mostly cloudy sky.