A few thunderstorms possible Tuesday in southwest

MISSOULA — This week we start out with beautiful blue skies and warm temperatures!

It is Montana though, and we will see a decent drop in temperatures before the week is over with.

Tuesday highs still top out in the mid to low 70s, but a few isolated thunderstorms are possible closer to the Georgetown Lake/ Phillipsburg area later Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday a low pressure system drops out of the and widespread thunderstorms are possible for us all Wednesday morning with showers lingering into the overnight hours.

This is good news for our drought monitor and fire concerns, since we look to get more precipitation after lightning strikes move through.

Highs Wednesday remain in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Showers continue through Thursday morning, but we will be feeling MUCH cooler.

Snow levels look to drop closer to 6,000 feet Wednesday into Thursday morning as cooler weather moves in.

There will be little impact on travel, but if you plan to be in the backcountry, please know there are going to be wet and cold conditions!

Thursday’s highs top out in the 50s and 60s, so we will really notice a difference!

Showers move out Thursday afternoon, and we stay dry Friday through the weekend.

Highs Friday will be in the 60s and low 70s and jump to the upper 70s by Saturday.

Sunday, we return to the 80s.

