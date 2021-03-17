A Sensational St Patrick's Day on the way

MISSOULA — Happy St Patrick's Day!

The weather models continue to under forecast our high temperatures over the last several days, so I've made a few adjustments that will mean an even warmer forecast for today and Thursday than I originally anticipated. This is good news for those who plan on spending part of the day and evening outdoors as those above average temperatures will come with lots of sunshine. As you might expect, this very nice weather pattern we're in the middle of won't last forever. We can expect changes on Friday that will continue into the early part of next week. That being said, we're still looking at an overall pleasant forecast in the days to come.

For today's forecast, expect a partly to mostly sunny start, with a good deal of sunshine all day long. Temperatures will warm into the middle to upper 50s for most of the region. With our change in the clocks up an hour, expect comfortable temperatures to continue into the evening hours, before cooling down as we hit the 9 o'clock hour.

Thursday will be the warmest of the next 7 days as we'll see a southwesterly flow ahead of an approaching weather system. Highs in the middle 50s to lower 60s will be common across the region with some towns, including Missoula, expected to see the warmest highs of the year.

The aforementioned approaching system will enter the area on Friday bringing with it a mostly cloudy to overcast sky, chances of light rain showers, and cooler highs in the lower 50s. Rain chances will be in the 30% to 50% range.

We'll see a few lingering scattered rain and snow showers on Saturday under a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will range from the middle 40s to 50.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 40s. Sunday is expected to be a dry day.

Look for a continuation of sun and clouds as we enter early next week with a few scattered rain showers on Monday. Afternoon highs will range from the middle 40s to about 50 on Monday and Tuesday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!