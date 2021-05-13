A warm weekend ahead!

MISSOULA — We end Thursday afternoon with warmer temperatures and a few clouds in the forecast.

We’ve seen a few isolated showers through the state, but these showers were not raining out any afternoon plans.

Friday morning, we start of partly cloudy by dry.

As we heat up throughout the afternoon, cumulus clouds will build.

Therefore, isolated showers will pop up on radar Friday afternoon.

Within a few of these spotty areas of moisture, a thunderstorm is also possible.

These will not be severe, but we can expect gusty outflows and lightning.

That means if you plan to take a hike Friday afternoon you may have to find shelter for a few minutes while these spotty showers or thunderstorms fizzle out.

Otherwise, the rest of us stay cloudy but warm.

Highs Friday will be in the 70s!

We only warm up from there.

Our weekend is looking mostly dry.

More sunshine returns Sunday and highs jump to the upper 70s and low 80s!

Monday will be sunny and warm before moisture and cooler air arrive Tuesday.