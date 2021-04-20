Another day of sunshine before a wetter pattern takes over

MISSOULA — Sunny skies will stick around Western Montana for another day.

Wednesday afternoon expect sunshine and dry air with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Late Wednesday night, a cold front will approach from the north.

This cold front will not be as strong as Sunday night’s cold front, but it will still get breezy late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Besides breezy, we will see shower activity increase across the state.

Rain will fall in valleys.

Moisture starts in the Flathead Valley and ends in the Bitterroot Valley over the Thursday morning to Thursday evening period as the cold front moves north to south.

Passes will likely get slick during this time, but snow accumulation in valleys looks to be limited.

Friday afternoon we stay mostly cloudy.

Highs Thursday and Friday drop in the 40s and 50s as cooler air moves in behind the front.

The weekend looks to be wetter, too.

A pattern shift will occur this weekend into the early days of next week.

This moisture is much needed, because we are still below average for April moisture totals.

