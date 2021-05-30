Beautiful Monday With Hot Highs Ahead

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

We don’t have much change in our forecast as we head into Memorial Day and the first few days of June. Mother Nature has treated us with a fantastic weather weekend, and that will continue into the days ahead. Over the next several days we’ll see the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year, a great forecast for those graduating this coming Friday and Saturday, and an eventual break in the heat we’ll experience later this week.

For our Monday, we’ll start the day under a mostly clear to clear sky and temperatures warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s by the late afternoon hours. Our sky will remain mostly sunny for most throughout the day.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching the lower to middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest we’ve seen a long time. Wednesday will feature a sunny sky with highs ranging from the middle 80s to lower 90s. I’m expecting Missoula to top out at 90 degrees. Thursday will be even hotter for most with much of the area reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Missoula is expected to hit 93 for a high. As a reminder, when we start hitting highs in the 90s, it’s important to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated if you’re spending a good amount of time outdoors, especially if you’re exerting energy exercising or working.

We’re expecting a cooler, yet very warm day on Friday with a sunny to mostly sunny sky and a high in the lower to middle 80s. A few in northwest Montana will see high as warm as 90.

Expect cooler highs in the lower to middle 70s next Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

It looks as though our next chance of showers won’t come until later next weekend.

Have a wonderful Monday!

