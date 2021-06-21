Besides a few isolated thunderstorms, this week looks hot and mostly dry!

MISSOULA — Besides a few clouds and warm weather Monday, you may have noticed a little smoke moving in overhead.

Parts of Western Montana saw light smoke from Oregon fires as wind from the west blew in light smoke over our skies Monday afternoon.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A few generic (non-severe) thunderstorms are possible in the southwest Tuesday afternoon.

Head inside if you hear thunder, but these storms will be very isolated.

Wednesday the same situation sets up.

A few thunderstorms are possible in the southwest, but a few thunderstorms are also possible closer to the Glacier National Park region.

It will be a hot hike if you are headed out in the park Wednesday afternoon anyway (highs in the 80s), so if you are looking to beat the heat and thunderstorm potential, the early morning and afternoon is your best bet.

The rest of the week we top out in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s with drier air moving into the area for the weekend.

Make sure you check those campfires before heading out to make sure they are out.

This dry and warm period will mean higher human-caused fire concerns.

