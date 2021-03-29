Blue skies bring us through the rest of the week

MISSOULA — Cloudy skies remain overhead for the rest of our Monday evening, but blue skies make a return for the rest of the week!

Isolated snow showers will be possible during the early evening hours, but impacts will be minimal (especially compared to last night’s system).

High pressure sets up across Western Montana for the rest of the work week.

We all know what that mean: sunny skies and warm air return to the forecast.

Tuesday’s highs remain cooler than average, and the warmest part of the day will be in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be the day we really notice a change in weather for the warmer side of things.

Wednesday’s highs jump to the mid to upper 50s!

Sunny skies remain overhead through Friday, and highs top out in the 50s and 60s through Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Saturday looks to still be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 60s, but a few more clouds will be blocking out sunshine.

Our next wetter system looks to return late in the weekend, but we will keep an eye on models throughout the week.

