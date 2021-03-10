Bluebird days ahead as high pressure builds into Western Montana

MISSOULA — High pressure slowly builds in from the west this week.

Besides a few passing clouds, sunshine dominates the forecast!

Precipitation chances drop through the weekend, and temperatures are on the rise.

Highs Thursday jump to the mid 40s.

By Friday, most of us will top out in the upper 40s!

The ridge really settles in on Saturday, and we will see near-bluebird skies and highs in the low 50s!

Our warmest and of the week under this ridge comes on Sunday.

Most of us will be seeing nothing but blue sky and sunshine, and highs will jump to the mid 50s in some areas like the Bitterroot Valley!

With the lack of cloud-cover these next few nights, nothing is left in the sky to insulate us when the sun goes down.

This means it will get cooler at night and lows this week will drop to the mid to low 20s.

Our next chances of moisture arrive on Monday, and our temperatures drop to the upper 40s again.

