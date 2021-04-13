Branches still blowing through Wednesday

MISSOULA — Skies have started clearing up, but the wind will keep blowing across Western Montana through Wednesday afternoon.

Moisture stays out of our forecast this week.

Drier conditions mean we will be keeping a close eye on our drought forecast.

Wind decreases Thursday and temperatures start increasing.

Highs Wednesday remain cooler than average with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

By Thursday temperatures finally return to average as afternoon temperatures reach into the mid to upper 50s.

Wind will be much calmer Friday, and highs will take another jump.

Our end of the week temperatures top out in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s!

Saturday brings another day of sunshine, drier air, and highs in the mid to upper 60s!

Sunday highs top out very close to 70s, but we do add in a slight chance of showers returning Sunday afternoon which could keep isolated areas slightly cooler.

This mostly dry, warmer trend continues into early next week.

