Bringing in and covering the plants Thursday and Friday nights

MISSOULA — Another rainy afternoon sets up or Thursday and Friday.

The low-pressure system is dropping to our south and west, but moisture and cooler and are still wrapping into Western Montana.

Thanks to the high angle of our May sun, roads (even in passes) stay wet Thursday afternoon.

A few snowflakes will start to mix in later Thursday night as temperatures hover around freezing once again.

The biggest push of moisture was on Thursday morning, so Friday morning snow showers will be light.

Impacts still include slick passes and roadways along the Divide though!

If we can, plants and newly planted gardens need to be covered Thursday night and Friday night as temperatures drop to and hover around freezing through overnight hours.

Saturday rain chances start to become spottier.

Highs Saturday return to the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

The low-pressure system responsible for the unsettled weather pattern will bring moisture back to our area Sunday with widespread showers returning once again.

Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend and even overnight lows will stay in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, so snow levels will be much higher for the weekend and beginning of next week.

