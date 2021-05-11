Bringing out the sunblock through Thursday

MISSOULA — Isolated showers keep us on our toes across the northwest on this Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Extra moisture mixed with warmer daytime temperatures have allowed pop up showers to form across the area.

This will be the last bit of moisture in our forecast for the rest of the work week.

Highs return to the 60s on Wednesday, and we hit the 70s again by Thursday.

A few clouds will pass overhead during this time, but that will not keep out the heat.

Starting this Friday afternoon for the northwest and this weekend for West-Central and Southwest Montana, a few more showers pop back into our forecast.

A few isolated thunderstorms will also be possible.

We will keep a close eye on this weekend forecast and let you know more about the exact timing, intensity, and location of these showers.

