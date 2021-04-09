Cold, snowy, and windy afternoon in store Saturday

MISSOULA — Warmer weather really set in for Friday's forecast!

Highs today were back closer average, and sunglasses were out with blue skies overhead

By dinner time Friday night, a few areas across the northwest corner will notice clouds on the horizon.

We quickly trade those sunglasses for winter coats and warm hats by Saturday.

Saturday is a big day for Griz football with the first home game of the season set to kick off Saturday morning at 11 AM.

If you are driving to the game from North-Central Montana or know of someone who is, make sure you let them know passes will be slick and snow will be blowing snow and reducing visibility!

A cold front (much like Thursday morning’s front) will blow in wind gusts up to 30-45 MPH, and snow and wintry mix will be falling.

While accumulation remains minimal in valleys with spotty wintry mix moving in and out throughout the afternoon, passes will continue to see snow accumulation during the early morning and early afternoon hours.

Saturday looks to be the wettest and coolest of our next 7-day forecast.

Saturday’s highs will be in the mid to low 40s, but Sunday we return to the 50s.

