Cooler highs on Sunday

MISSOULA — We’re starting the weekend on a cooler note after seeing temperatures soar into the 70s on Thursday and Friday. That said, most are still reaching at to above normal highs for early May on Saturday. As we look ahead into Sunday, we’re in for an even cooler day, with chances of a few light, scattered showers.

As we head into the overnight hours on Saturday and into Sunday, cooler air will continue to move into the region. Expect a chance of showers with morning lows in the upper 30s to near 40 and afternoon highs reaching the middle 50s to 60 under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Monday will bring more sunshine than clouds in most locations with afternoon highs reaching the lower to middle 60s. It will be cool enough on Monday morning to see patchy frost in some valley locations.

Tuesday will bring a good chance of scattered showers, especially early in the day. Afternoon highs will be below seasonal norm, with most reaching the middle 50s to 60.

Wednesday through Friday will be very nice. We’ll see a mostly sunny to sunny sky on Wednesday with an afternoon high reaching the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday looks to be the warmest of the week as we’ll see afternoon highs climb well into the 70s. Most will see highs reach the middle to upper 70s. That will come with a mostly sunny sky.

An approaching cold front will bring more cloud cover Thursday night into Friday. Highs will hit the middle to upper 60s on Friday with a few scattered showers falling during the afternoon.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

