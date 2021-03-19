Cooler highs with scattered showers

MISSOULA — Happy Friday!

The string of sunny, warm days that settled over western Montana over the last week has officially come to an end. A wet, Pacific weather system is ushering in showers and much cooler temperatures into the region. Temperatures that reached the upper 50s to middle 60s will transition to highs in the middle to upper 40s for the weekend and much of next week. While we don’t see any periods of significant precipitation in the forecast, there are going to be several opportunities to receive scattered rain and snow showers over the next week plus.

For our Friday, we’ll see periods of scattered showers intermittently mixed with periods of sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s area-wide.

Saturday and Sunday will bring mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the middle to upper 40s. The best chance to see showers will come on Saturday with most locations getting a 30% chance of seeing a rain and or snow showers. Due to temperatures well above freezing, any valley snow we see will not stick to the ground.

We’ll continue to trend below average with our high temperatures Monday through Wednesday. Look for scattered showers on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Tuesday looks to be generally dry under a partly cloudy sky. Expect highs to reach the middle to upper 40s.

Wednesday will bring more of the same, with a few scattered showers and highs reaching the middle 40s to 50.

Have a fantastic Friday!

