Cooler weather on the way

MISSOULA — Happy Easter!

We’re finishing off a very nice stretch of warm, mostly sunny days across western Montana on a beautiful note, with afternoon highs reaching the middle to upper 60s. An approaching cold front will put an end to our unseasonably warm weather, and bring a good chance of rain, and possibly a rain/snow mix to the valleys late Sunday evening through mid-day Monday, while the mountains will see a little snowfall. This is a quick moving system, so mountain snow accumulations will be on the low side. Behind this front, temperatures will be much cooler, and we’ll settle into a weather pattern that is more typical for early April.

As mentioned, we can expect light rain, with the possibility of a little snow mixed in overnight through early Monday. Snow accumulation is not expected on valley floors. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 30s in most locations. Monday will bring a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with highs reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. We’ll see a few showers during the afternoon hours before tapering off late Monday evening.

Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny sky with pleasant afternoon highs climbing into the middle to upper 50s.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week under a mostly sunny to sunny sky. Most will see afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

A relatively dry push of cooler air will move through the region on Thursday. Our sky will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs expected to reach the lower to middle 50s.

We’ll close out the week with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and highs in the middle 50s.

Have a wonderful Monday!

