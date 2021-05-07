Cooler, wetter weekend in store for Western Montana

MISSOULA — Changes are in the air across Western Montana as we end our work week.

A few noticeable differences have made their way into our forecast.

Rain and a few thunderstorms have become isolated this afternoon, but showers will be in and out of our area throughout the weekend.

While most showers will be spotty, you still may have to duck inside for a few minutes to let showers (even a thunderstorm or two) pass.

Temperatures are noticeably cooler today, so don't be surprised if you see a snowflake or two mix in with showers especially in upper elevation valleys.

Highs will top out in the 50s and low 60s this weekend, too.

While we need to take a rain coat out with us when we head out this weekend, showers come to an end by midweek next week.

A few isolated showers bring us into Monday, but we start drying up and warming up after that.

