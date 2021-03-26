Damaging winds looking more likely as High Wind Watches are issued for late Sunday night

MISSOULA — Our weekend in Western Montana is shaping up to be a dry and warm one!

Saturday’s highs return to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Mostly to partly cloudy skies will be overhead, but these clouds are not looking to produce any moisture.

Sunday’s skies clear and temperatures warm to the upper 50s and low 60s!

Our dry and warm pattern come to an end as moisture makes its way back into Western Montana Sunday night.

This system will be a very strong cold front sweeping in from the west as it holds on to a strong surface low in Canada.

This is a forecast you will want to keep in touch with, because Sunday night wind will pick up ahead of the cold front.

Around dinner time (5-7 PM) the cold front will be moving across central and eastern Washington.

Wind gusts will pick up and only gain momentum from here.

Due to the high wind possibility, High Wind Watches are in effect for all of our area.

By late Sunday night and early Monday morning, winds will be strong enough to topple trees, pick up unsecured items in yards, etc…

We will keep you updated as this system approaches throughout the weekend.

