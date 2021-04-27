Despite cloud cover, temperatures still rebound above average

MISSOULA — Skies stayed mostly clear Tuesday morning, but clouds are back in the forecast Tuesday night.

Temperatures continue to rise despite clouds moving in.

Lows stay warmer with cloud cover keeping us above freezing.

Highs then reach back in to the low to mid 60s by Wednesday afternoon.

With warmer weather in the forecast this week, snowmelt will become more rapid.

Highs will be topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday but push the upper 70s by Friday afternoon.

Some valleys may see their first 80-degree days for the first time this year!

We will be keeping a close eye on that one!

Runoff will enter nearby streams leading to some of our major rivers around Western Montana.

Keep in mind rivers will be running higher, faster, and colder than this time last weekend, so don’t get taken by surprise this weekend.

