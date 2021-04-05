Drier air moves in Tuesday, temperatures rebound

MISSOULA — Drier air is on the way.

After a nice refreshing shower Monday morning and afternoon, our skies start clearing Monday night.

Most of us will see temperatures drop to the chilly teens and low 20s due to the lack of cloud cover overnight.

After a chilly (and foggy in spots) start to Tuesday, highs rebound quickly.

Highs Tuesday afternoon jump to the upper 50s.

Sunny skies fill back in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon temperatures jump to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday night another round of widespread moisture moves back into the forecast.

We will be waking up Thursday morning to a wintry mix falling in valleys with snow adding up on passes.

Thursday morning will be soggy, and Thursday afternoon will be cool (highs in the mid 40s) and cloudy.

Friday dry skies return with highs jumping back to the upper 50s.

Saturday highs take another drop to the low 50s as clouds move back in and isolated showers return.

So to sum it all up this week:

Moisture chances: Widespread Wednesday night-Thursday morning

Isolated Saturday

