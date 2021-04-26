Dry skies and big warm up in store this week across Western Montana

MISSOULA — Skies start clearing overnight, and lows Tuesday morning will be hovering around freezing.

After a chilly start to Tuesday, the afternoon brings warmer weather back to the forecast.

Highs Tuesday top out in the low to mid 60s, and skies remain mostly sunny!

A few clouds will move in and out of our forecast this week, but we remain dry until the weekend.

Temperatures stay on a warming trend through Friday.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

By Friday, highs skyrocket to the upper 70s.

Some valleys will be pushing the 80s for the first time this year Friday afternoon!

As temperatures rise, so do our river levels.

Snow melt quickens over the week, and runoff becomes prevalent across our area.

River levels are not expected to hit action or flood stage but if you have plans to get out on the rivers at the end of the week or for the weekend, remember rivers will be running much faster and higher than they were last week.

Isolated showers return to our area Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures take a drop back to the 60s and upper 50s.

