Dry skies turn soggy for the weekend

MISSOULA — After a cloudy end to our work week, rain and snow return for the beginning of our weekend.

After Thursday’s cold front, cooler than average temperatures have set in across Western Montana.

Cooler air sticks around for the weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday topping out in the low to mid 50s.

Rain returns Saturday mid-morning and afternoon.

Moisture moves into West-Central Montana first before becoming scattered across the northwest and southwest.

Rain and snow mix into mountains while rain falls onto valley floors.

Most areas will see rain on and Sunday morning, too.

This rain is much needed especially in the northwest corner where moderate drought conditions are now being listed.

A slow warm up starts next week as moisture chances become very isolated.

By the end of the week, most areas will dry up and warm up to the 60s!

