Egg hunting forecast will be warm, spotty showers move in late Sunday

MISSOULA — Warmer weather is here to stay this weekned.

Highs this time of year usually top out in the mid 50s, and we will be in the mid to upper 60s through Sunday!

You’ve probably noticed the breeze already kicking through Western Montana Friday afternoon.

While winds will not be damaging, they may be a nuisance to loose hats and will make for choppy conditions on larger lakes.

Kite flying may be in our forecast Friday and Saturday since breezy conditions will continue through Saturday afternoon.

While highs stay warmer than average, a few more clouds move in Saturday afternoon.

This cloud cover is a sign of our next moisture chances moving in this weekend.

We stay dry and cloudy Saturday, but our rain chances start increasing Sunday.

Sunday afternoon showers start moving into the northwest.

These will be isolated at first but start to fill in across most of our area late Sunday night through Monday morning.

So, our egg hunting forecast will be mostly dry, but watch out for a few spotty showers moving in through the afternoon!

