Expect a showery, cool Sunday

MISSOULA — It’s been a cool, and for many, showery start to the weekend across the region. We’re under the influence of a moist west/northwesterly flow which is spreading consistent moisture into the region. This weather pattern will persist through Monday before we see a warming and drying trend for Tuesday and beyond.

For the overnight hours and into Sunday we can expect to see scattered and generally light showers in the valleys of western Montana. When we’re not seeing showers, we can expect a pretty good cloud cover with highs reaching the lower to middle 50s for most. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the West Glacier Region from late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Marias Pass and other locations above 4500 feet can expect to see about 3 to 5 inches of snow during this time period.

For Monday, showers will begin tapering off late in the day, with most seeing a less than 50% chance of scattered, light rain and snow showers. Our sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast. Afternoon highs will, once again, be on the cool side with most reaching the lower to middle 50s.

As mentioned, we’ll see a warming and drying trend beginning Tuesday. We’ll see afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s on Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky. These temperatures are about 2 to 4 degrees below average for afternoon highs.

Wednesday will feature similar sky conditions with highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday look to be the warmest of the week as we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from the middle 60s to lower 70s.

Next weekend will feature scattered light showers under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We can expect highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s on Saturday and middle 50s to lower 60s on Sunday.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

