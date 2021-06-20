Expect a sunny and warm start to the week

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday, Father’s Day, and Summer Solstice!

Monday will bring much warmer conditions to the area. We can expect a sunny to mostly sunny sky with afternoon highs warming into the lower to upper 80s.Tuesday will be a sunny and very warm to hot day across the region. We’ll see lots of sunshine with afternoon highs warming into the middle 80s to about 90°.We’ll see mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday with cooler highs in the lower to middle 80s. There is an opportunity for late day and evening showers, but the odds will be very low.For the remainder of the week, will see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky on Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80s and a slight chance of a shower. Friday will bring mostly sunny conditions with highs in the mid 80s. Long range forecast models are calling for the potential of a sunny and hot weekend next Saturday and Sunday.Have a wonderful week!

