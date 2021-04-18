Expect Late Night Wind, Rain, and Snow

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday!

It’s been a very nice spring weekend across the region as temperatures have climbed well into the 60s both days under a clear to mostly sunny sky. This will change quickly as we head into the evening and overnight hours. A cold front will spill over the divide from the northeast bringing with it gusty, cool winds, much cooler temperatures, and chances for a valley rain/snow mix, and mountain snow. A Wind Advisory is in place for the Flathead and Mission valleys, particularly over Flathead Lake for strong winds and choppy waves ranging from 2 to 4 feet. Overnight lows will drop into the middle to upper 20s. Chances of precipitation will be very high as this front moves through. Behind the cold front, we’ll see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy Monday with highs generally ranging from the middle to upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a quick warmup under a mostly sunny to sunny sky. Highs on Tuesday will reach the lower to middle 50s with afternoon highs on Wednesday climbing into the upper 560s to lower 60s.

Thursday will bring a sunny start in most locations, but another quick-moving cold front will bring increased clouds and increased chances of showers by late in the day. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be nice days with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances will be on the low side.

Have a wonderful Monday!

