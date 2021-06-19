Expect showers early and sun late on Father's Day

MISSOULA — This is not just any normal weekend. Sunday brings both the first day of summer and Father’s Day. It looks like Mother Nature is going to bring the coolest day of the week, as well as the wettest to celebrate these two events.

We’ll see an increase in clouds across western Montana during the afternoon and evening hours ahead of a front which will move through late Saturday night through Sunday morning.This front will bring a good chance of late night and early morning showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm to most of western Montana. Areas with the highest opportunity for rain will be the valleys and areas east. This is a fairly quick moving system, so by Sunday afternoon most of western Montana will see at least a partly cloudy if not mostly sunny sky. The one exception will be areas close to the divide where showers may linger into the afternoon. We will see cooler highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s across western Montana.While summer officially starts late Sunday evening, the first full day of summer is Monday, and it’s shaping up to be a very nice day. We can expect a sunny to mostly sunny sky with afternoon highs warming into the lower to middle 80s.Tuesday will be a sunny and very warm to hot day across the region. We’ll see lots of sunshine with afternoon highs warming into the middle 80s to about 90°.We’ll see mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday with cooler highs in the lower to middle 80s. There is an opportunity for late day and evening showers, but the odds will be very low.For the remainder of the week, will see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky on Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80s and a slight chance of a shower. Friday will bring mostly sunny conditions with highs in the mid 80s. Long range forecast models are calling for the potential of a sunny and hot weekend next Saturday and Sunday.Have a wonderful and safe Father’s Day!

