Few thunderstorms to start the week, dry and warm by midweek

MISSOULA — There are a few chances of rain in the forecast early this week, and a few chances of thunderstorms, too.

MONDAY Monday evening, a few isolated thunderstorms will develop over the Bitterroot and Missoula valleys.

These are not expected to be as damaging as Sunday night’s storms, but we could still see some gusty outflows with cloud-to-ground lightning also a possibility.

If you are outside and hear thunder, head indoors until these storms pass.

They will be fast-moving and will not take too much time away from your outdoor activities. TUESDAY

A cold front will move through early Tuesday morning.

Red Flag Warnings have been issued for the Philipsburg/ Georgetown Lake area over toward Butte and basically the rest of central and eastern Montana Tuesday morning through evening.

Please be aware that low relative humidity and gusty wind (up to 40 MPH gusts) will be ingredients for fast-spreading fires.

A few isolated showers are possible across the northwest Tuesday morning.

Otherwise we will be under mostly sunny to partly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s.

Another round of light showers is showing up on some models for Tuesday night in the northwest corner around 8PM to midnight, but after that, the week clears up and dries out.

A lot of us will be flocking to the lakes for the rest of the week with warmer-than-average highs expected and dry air remaining in our forecast through the early weekend.

