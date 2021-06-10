Frost possible in valleys Friday morning

MISSOULA — Showers come to an end Thursday night.

Rapid clearing and drying occurs as the rain moves out.

Thursday night and Friday morning temperatures drop close to freezing in valleys due to the cooler air mass, lack of cloud cover, and lack of moisture.

With clear skies and cold surface temperatures, FROST is possible even on the lowest elevation valley floors.

If you have sensitive plants, go ahead, and cover them up before you head to bed Thursday.

Friday morning is when lows drop anywhere from 33-35 degrees with the possibility of surface (vegetation) temperatures dropping to or below 32 degrees.

Surface temperatures can be anywhere between 5-10 degrees cooler than where they are measured from our official stations (like at MSO or spotter stations) which sit 4-6 feet above the ground.

Cooler air sinks and the lack of mixing air overnight (due to lack of heat/sunlight) means there can be a very stark contrast in temperatures over just a few feet above the ground.

Temperatures Friday afternoon rebound closer to average with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s under partly sunny skies.

A few isolated showers are possible Saturday morning in the northwest corner, but these will be fast-moving light showers.

Highs Saturday stay in the 60s across the northwest but jump to the mid to upper 70s in west-central and southwest Montana.

High pressure builds in, and we will be looking at the low to mid 90s by early next week!

