Great couple of days to get the grass cut

MISSOULA — While mostly cloudy today, Western Montana still felt the heat kick on!

Highs today reached into the 60s and low 70s, and we only keep warming up from here.

Rain stays out of our forecast Thursday, but so does cloud cover.

Not only will Thursday be in the low to mid 70s, but sunny skies fill in overhead.

After we bring out the sunblock on Thursday, we put those light rain jackets back in the car for Friday for the northwest corner.

West-Central and Southwest Montana stay mostly dry Friday, and skies will be partly cloudy.

Highs remain warm upper 60s and low 70s to begin the weekend, but we also add in some more moisture.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be more widespread across the northwest corner, and spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible across West-Central and Southwest Montana on Saturday.

By the end of the weekend, we kick back out our rain chances.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs jumping to the upper 70s!

